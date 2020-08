New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday met Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau and is believed to have discussed a host of bilateral issues.

In 2016, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vietnam, bilateral relations were further elevated to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership".

Also Read | DK Shivakumar Alleges Phone Tapping, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai Denies Allegation.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met Amb @SanhChauPham of Vietnam, with whom India has strong ties and a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)