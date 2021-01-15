Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) The full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will visit Kolkata next week to take stock of the law and order situation in West Bengal, sources said on Friday.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora will arrive in the metropolis on Wednesday evening from Guwahati, they said.

The CEC, along with the full bench, is likely to meet senior officials of the state government, including the chief secretary, home secretary, DGP, ADG (Law and Order), district magistrates and SPs on Thursday, the sources said.

"The full bench may also meet representatives of different political parties here on Thursday. Nothing has been finalised as yet," sources in the office of the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

Deputy Election Commissioner in-Charge of West Bengal, Sudeep Jain, had recently visited the city and held meetings with senior officials.

Assembly elections in West Bengal are likely to be held in April-May.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)