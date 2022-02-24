New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The Supreme Court Thursday held a full court reference to pay homage to four senior advocates -- Anil Kumar, Ravi Bhushan Singhal, V Shekhar and Anip Sachthey -- who passed away last year.

A full court reference is held to pay homage to the departed judges of the apex court and senior advocates for their service to the legal profession.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana, other apex court judges and Attorney General K K Venugopal were among those who paid tribute to these four senior advocates at the full court reference held in the auditorium of additional building complex of the apex court.

“My brother and sister judges join me in conveying our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of Shri Anil Kumar, Shri Ravi Bhushan Singhal, Shri V Shekhar and Shri Anip Sachthey. We pray to the Almighty to give them strength to bear this irreparable loss,” the CJI said.

Venugopal and senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), also paid homage to them.

Anil Kumar was born in July 1950 and was enrolled as a member of the Bar Council of Delhi in 1974.

“He (Kumar) was appointed as an additional judge of the High Court of Delhi on July 16, 2004 and a permanent judge on February 20, 2006. During his tenure as judge of the High Court of Delhi, he authored several judgments,” said the CJI and referred to some of the judgements delivered by Kumar.

Kumar had retired on July 11, 2012 and subsequently, he was appointed the chairman of the Appellate Tribunal for Forfeited Property and held the position for three years.

“Thereafter, he started practicing before the Supreme Court of India. He was designated as a senior advocate by the Supreme Court of India on August 31, 2016,” the CJI said, adding, “Shri Anil Kumar was equally respected by the bar and the bench for his legal acumen. He was a man of few words, with high integrity.”

Kumar had left for heavenly abode on April 22, 2021.

Ravi Bhushan Singhal was born in March 1957 and he had obtained degree in law in 1983.

He was designated as a senior advocate by the Allahabad High Court in 2009.

“During his career, he appeared in approximately 20,000 cases. His practice areas related to Tenancy Deeds, Contract Law, the NDPS case, Service Law, and many more,” CJI Ramana said.

Singhal had passed away on April 23, 2021.

Born in November 1956, V Shekhar started practicing law in 1980 after his enrolment with the Bar Council of Delhi.

“He became an advocate-on-record in the year 1985. As a lawyer, he practiced in diverse fields of law including Taxation law, Service Law, Corporate Law, Criminal Law, Arbitration, Constitutional law and Administrative Law,” the CJI said, adding that Shekhar was designated as a senior advocate by the Delhi High Court in 2006.

Shekhar had appeared in various important cases including the Ram Janmabhoomi case and the triple talaq case.

Shekhar, who was elected as a senior member of the Executive Committee of the SCBA for three terms and also served as its vice-president twice, passed away on April 24 last year.

Anip Sachthey, who was born in June 1956, had obtained his law degree in 1979.

“In a career spanning over 40 years, he appeared before various high courts and the Supreme Court of India in a wide range of cases. He even appeared in arbitrations and matters relating to the environment and pollution. Shri Sachthey also assisted the apex court in several cases as amicus curiae and was standing counsel for the states of West Bengal & Gujarat between 2013 and 2015,” the CJI said.

The apex court had designated him as a senior advocate in March 2019. Sachthey had breathed his last on April 26 last year.

