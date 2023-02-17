New Delhi, February 17: The Delhi government has approved a project worth Rs 23 crore for the beautification and maintenance of a 4.60-km stretch on the Ring Road from the IP flyover to Hanuman Setu. The stretch includes memorials such as Rajghat, which are visited by national and international dignitaries, and hence need smooth roads for commuting.

The project has been taken up on priority by the Public Works Department (PWD) in view of the preparations for G20, which will see visitors from all over the world. G20: Culture Working Group To Meet Under India’s Presidency in Madhya Pradesh’s Khujaraho From February 22.

While approving the project, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "It is a matter of great pride and honour for all of us to host the G20 in Delhi. In view of the preparations for G20, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are working in mission mode to improve the roads of Delhi to provide a better commuting experience to all."

"The work of beautification and strengthening of the road from the IP flyover to Hanuman Setu will be done by PWD on Ring Road, as well as special attention will be paid to the landscaping of roadsides," Sisodia added.

The project includes the maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges and service lanes of the entire road stretch, including other allied works such as lane marking, white-washing of parapet walls, painting of kerbstones/railings, etc.

To ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the commuters, all the standards of safety and security will be followed during the construction of roads. The project will also include developing facilities such as plantation on central verges and roadsides, and maintenance of streetlights and footpaths.

The 4.60-km road is one of the most important roads in Delhi and houses the memorials of all former Prime Ministers of India and Mahatma Gandhi, which are visited by various national and international dignitaries along with a large number of tourists. India's G20 Presidency Focuses on Women Empowerment.

In view of the G20 summit, people from all over the world are likely to visit them. In such a situation, the government will give a new look to this extremely important road stretch.

