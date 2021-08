New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader and former Prime Minister H D Devegowda on Tuesday met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and discussed various national highway projects in Karnataka's Hassan and Mysore.

Former Karnataka State Minister H D Revanna was also present in the meeting among other former ministers of the state.

"Former Prime Minister H D Devegowda called on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today. They discussed the development of various infrastructure projects in Hassan and Mysore in the state of Karnataka. Former Karnataka State Minister Shri H D Revanna ji was also present in the meeting," the office of Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

"Had a fruitful conversation with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, avaru about the developments of national highway projects in Karnataka. Former ministers and MLA H D Revanna, C.S Puttaraju, and MLC H.M Ramesh Gowda augmented the conversation by contributing prudent insights," said Devegowda on Twitter.

Earlier on August 2, Gadkari met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed the development of various road projects in the Union Territory. (ANI)

