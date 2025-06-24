Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], June 24 (ANI): Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday paid tribute to former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who lost his life in the Air India AI-171 plane crash on June 12.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "In the Air India plane crash, our very dear senior BJP leader and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani lost his life... In this unfortunate incident, along with Vijay Bhai, approximately 280 people have lost their lives, and we, the party, their families, and all the people of the country, express our condolences... May God grant peace to their souls..."

The last rites of Vijay Rupani were performed with full state honours in Rajkot on June 16. His mortal remains were taken in a funeral procession through the city before reaching the Ramnathpara crematorium.

As a mark of tribute, the state police gave a guard of honour and he was accorded a 21-gun salute.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were among those who paid their last respects to the departed leader.

Vijay Rupani was among the 241 victims of the AI-171 plane crash. The Boeing 787 flight, which was bound for London's Gatwick airport, crashed soon after its takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport on June 12.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu informed on Tuesday that the black box of the ill-fated flight is currently in India and is being examined by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

"Black box of the crashed AI 171 flight is still in India and it is being examined by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau," Kinjarapu said.

The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has handed over the bodies of 256 victims of the Air India AI 171 flight crash to the families, and has identified over 259 victims, according to medical superintendent Rakesh Joshi. (ANI)

