Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): In a bid to curb the spread of dengue and malaria cases in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, the administration has started releasing Gambusia fish in three ponds on Tuesday.

According to the fisheries department, these fishes are expected to help in the reduction of mosquito larvae that spread dengue and malaria.

Speaking to ANI, assistant director Fisheries Department HC Verma said, "The district magistrate directed us to procure 10,000 to 20,000 fishes. After that, he told us to release them into at least 20 ponds across the district."

Uttar Pradesh has been reported an increase in dengue and malaria cases in its various districts for the last few months. The health department of the state is also conducting door-to-door surveys and notice is being issued to the houses where mosquito larvae are found.

Earlier, UP health minister Jai Pratap Singh had informed that the state government is taking all the possible steps to control the outbreak of viral fever in the state. (ANI)

