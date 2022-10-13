Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 13 (ANI): Aligning with the history and heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, the youth are now venturing into new business models while also keeping up with the traditional businesses in the valley, according to a report.

The latest example of the same is a young entrepreneur Sameer Ahmed who has built 'Kulube Cottages' which have become a major tourist attraction now in the central district of Ganderbal, located in Pura Kangan.

According to the report, these houses are made of mud from the outside, and they are equipped with all the facilities of a hotel from the inside.

Ahmed said that he has built three mud houses and that he has had the idea of doing so for a long time, a thought that would connect him with his roots.

These mid-houses give a sense of old-style living along with the ambience, while the modern facilities in the interior do not create any difficulties for tourists, the report said.

Highlighting Kashmir's "simple and unique" lifestyle, he said that the houses were made of mud in ancient times and people were using traditional earthenware for various purposes, however, in modern times, there have been a lot of changes in the way of life of the people.

Ahmed said Kulube Cottages is a link to reviving this old way of life.

Kulube Cottages feature mud houses as well as a restaurant in which clay pots are used for cooking to eating, according to the report.

Ahmed said that he is planning on building more such mud houses for the accommodation of more people.

A tourist who had visited the spot said that he got an opportunity to connect with the old way of life after he visited the place.

The tourist also lauded the youth of the valley stating that they are doing unprecedented work to stay connected with their roots. He also called for support to the youths from the Central government and the Union Territory administration. (ANI)

