Hyderabad, June 23 (PTI): The Gandhi hospital here has so far conducted 10,205 COVID-19 tests and admitted 10,128 patients, including suspected cases, an official in the hospital said on Tuesday.

The hospital, the designated health facility for treatment of positive cases in Telangana,has admitted a total of 4,056 virus positive patients, he said.

The total number of patents who have recovered and discharged was 3,423 and the total number recovered and discharged after being treated was 1,395, he said.

The number of deaths in the hospital so far was 202 , he said.

As on Monday, the number of positive cases reported in the entire state was 8,674. The number of active cases was 4,452 and the number discharged 4,005, a state bulletin said.

The number of deceased was 217, it said.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister E Rajender, who held a meeting with organisers of private diagnostic centres authorised to conduct COVID-19 tests, told them to strictly follow the guidelines issued by government. They should not see the virus tests as a means to make money, he said. The diagnostic centres have to inform the details of positive patients to the government as contact tracing, treatment and other protocols needto be taken up.

It would not be possible to test all the 130 crore population in the country, he said. Meanwhile, the representatives of Telangana Super- Specialty Hospitals Association (TSHA) said people need not panic over COVID-19 and that asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms do not need hospital admission. It is better to stay at home and take medical care over the phone, a representative of the association said. It is also economical, he said. Talking about reports of unavailability of beds in hospitals, he said those facilities, which admitted three or four patients in a room, cannot do so now as only one patient can be put in a room now in the wake of intensive spread of COVID-19. Healthcare workers, including doctors, nursing staff and ward boys, needto be in quarantine after a certainperiod of service, he said. Treatment in hospitals can be provided to patients who are in serious condition, he said. On behalf of TSHA, we are ready, responsible in terms of treating any patient coming to our hospitals in the best possible manner, at a least cost is what we want to tell you. We will not fleece. We will not charge more. There is a fixed rate by the government. We will charge only that, another representative said.

