New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Maharashtra OBC leader Mahadev Jankar, who parted ways with the BJP-led Mahayuti ahead of last year's state Assembly polls, on Saturday appeared to have been given a cold shoulder by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and NCP-SP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Jankar, a prominent Dhangar leader and the founder of the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, was expecting the presence of Gandhi, Pawar and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav at the 300th birth anniversary celebrations of Ahilyabai Holkar, the queen of the Holkar dynasty that traces its roots in the shepherd community, at the Talkatora Stadium here on Saturday.

However, instead of Gandhi, the Congress sent its Maharashtra unit chief, Harshwardhan Sapkal, for the birth anniversary celebrations of the Holkar queen that Jankar has been organising in the national capital for the last five years.

Once close to late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, Jankar was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council in 2015 with the support of the saffron party and became a minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government.

He fought the 2014 Lok Sabha polls against Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Supriya Sule from Baramati, but lost the contest by a margin of nearly 70,000 votes.

Jankar's ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soured ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls last year, prompting him to chart his own course.

Jankar has since been leaning towards the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). He met Gandhi earlier this month and invited him for the event at the Talkatora Stadium.

Jankar told PTI that the BJP dumped him ahead of the Assembly polls last year and it was a mistake to align with the Mahayuti.

He said Pawar had expressed his inability to attend the event due to some issues, while Gandhi deputed Sakpal for the function.

Jankar said he had also extended an invitation to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The Dhangar community has a sizable presence in Maharashtra's Solapur, Sangli, Baramati, Parbhani and Satara Lok Sabha seats and can influence the electoral outcome in more than 25-30 Assembly seats.

