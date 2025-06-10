Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 10 (ANI): Rangolis were made at the BJP Office in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, to decorate the office for the Press conference of Union Minister for Jal Shakti and State President CR Paatil, along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Union Minister CR Paatil and CM Bhupendra Patel hold a press conference at the Regional Office Shri Kamalam Koba, Gandhinagar, to mark 11 years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government in the Centre.

The visuals show women making rangolis, highlighting the NDA government's achievements in the last 11 years.

Sharing an X post, BJP Gujarat said, "Press conference of Union Minister for Jal Shakti and State President Shri CR Paatil and Honorable Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel on the occasion of completion of 11 years of Modi Government Tomorrow morning at 9:15 am Venue: Regional Office 'Shri Kamalam' Koba, Gandhinagar."

As the Narendra Modi-led government completed 11 years, BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda on Monday highlighted the various achievements of the government, including good governance, change in India's "political culture," and several bold decisions taken.

Addressing a press conference, Nadda said that Prime Minister Modi has changed the country's political culture and established a new normal and a new order.

Nadda said, "We are completing 11 years under PM Modi's leadership. It is very difficult to confine 11 years in a press conference. The work done under PM Modi's leadership is written in the golden words because of the unimaginable and unique works. PM Modi has changed the country's politics, political culture. The country was appeased 11 years ago. Earlier, saving a political chair by dividing the society was the norm. When I say he changed the political culture of the country, it means politics of performance, responsive and responsible government, along with politics of report card, which means we are accountable. The work we are doing is in front of the public."

"I can proudly say that in the last 11 years, the government led by PM Modi has changed the culture of Indian politics and established a new normal, a new order. This government is effective; this government takes strong decisions and it is a government that brings economic discipline," he added. (ANI)

