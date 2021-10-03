Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 3 (ANI): Polling for Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) has begun on Sunday.

People will use their franchise to elect 44 councillors across 11 wards of the GMC.

This will be the first major election after Bhupendra Patel took charge as the chief minister of Gujarat.

The BJP has been in power in the civic body, while Aam Aadmi Party is also contesting in the elections.

The poll body had earlier postponed the election, originally scheduled in April, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

