Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 9 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah chaired the golden centenary closing ceremony of ADC Bank held in Jetalpur, Ahmedabad. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State Jagdish Vishwakarma graced the event.

On this occasion, Amit Shah inaugurated the Cyber Safety and Security Pilot Project, initiated by ADC Bank under the motto 'Be Aware, Be Secure.' He also virtually laid the foundation stone for the Super Mall of Jetalpur Seva Sahakari Mandali.

Also Read | Kathua Killings: Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Orders Probe Into Killing of 3 Civilians; a Terror Act, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Speaking at the event, Amit Shah recalled that 25 years ago, ADC Bank was operating at a loss when farmers and animal husbandry placed their trust in him and appointed him as the bank's chairman. The bank became profitable within a year with collective support, cooperation, and strategic planning. Since then, there has been no turning back, and last year, the bank achieved a remarkable profit of Rs100 crore, an official statement said.

He stated that this is a "big bank for small people," built on the dedication and hard work of five generations of farmers and animal husbandry. Their unwavering efforts have transformed it into a zero non-performing asset (NPA) bank. Over the past 25 years, the bank has reached significant milestones and stands as the only one among 260 cooperative banks in the country to achieve 100 per cent e-banking implementation in compliance with RBI guidelines. Today, the bank's turnover has surpassed Rs 17,000 crore. He stated that ADC Bank has experienced many ups and downs, yet every individual has carried out their responsibilities with utmost integrity, as per the release.

Also Read | Work-Life Balance: Over 100 IT Workers Gather at Freedom Park in Bengaluru To Advocate for Healthy Work Environment in IT Sector.

He highlighted that the bank has not only expanded its lending operations but has also made significant strides in the service sector, undertaking various initiatives in healthcare, community service, and cooperative development.

Highlighting the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the architect of India's first Ministry of Cooperation, Amit Shah stated that the Prime Minister has spearheaded a nationwide cooperative movement. Since the ministry's establishment, nearly 60 key initiatives have been launched. As a result, over the next five years, approximately two lakh service cooperative societies and primary milk producer committees will be integrated into the cooperative framework, driving the sector's growth and development, the release said.

The Union Minister emphasized that the future of the cooperative sector is promising. Today, cooperative societies are actively engaged in diverse businesses, including affordable medicine shops, gas distribution, petrol pumps, ration shops, warehouses, and water management. Looking ahead, the cooperative movement will expand to include vehicle owners and seed production. He urged institutions like Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank to take the lead in this transformation and directed bank officials to ensure that even the common man have access to financial support. Concluding his address, he extended his best wishes for the bank's continued success and bright future, it added.

Addressing the event, Bhupendra Patel stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country's first Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, a new history has been created in the politics of development and the upliftment of the underprivileged. He added that under their guidance, the mantra of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, and Sauno Prayas' has been realized, fostering a culture of inclusive development through mutual cooperation.

CM stated that under the Prime Minister's leadership, the country's first Ministry of Cooperation has been launched with the motto 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi', setting a new direction. As the first Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah has taken several revolutionary decisions in the cooperative and cooperative banking sectors. Under his leadership, digital banking services have been expanded in cooperative banks. Today, around 8 lakh cooperative institutions across 29 sectors are being efficiently managed, strengthening the country's economy. Earlier, cooperative banks were not under the control of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), but due to the efforts of Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, they have been brought under RBI's regulations, making cooperative banks across the country more competitive and transparent, he added.

The Chief Minister also remarked that in the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is set to become the world's third-largest economic power. The banking and financial sector will play a crucial role in achieving this position.

Speaking about ADC Bank's contribution to the cooperative banking sector, the Chief Minister highlighted that the bank, with a legacy spanning 100 years, has successfully marked its golden centenary celebration today. Established in 1925, ADC Bank has consistently upheld its credibility and trustworthiness as a cooperative bank, even amidst stiff competition from nationalized banks--an achievement of historic significance.

The Chief Minister further emphasized that ADC Bank has significantly benefited from Amit Shah's leadership and deep expertise in the cooperative sector. He noted that under his stewardship, the bank, which had been incurring losses for years, turned profitable within just one year. He also highlighted how Amit Shah, with his visionary approach, strategic acumen, and exceptional administrative skills, transformed ADC Bank from an NPA-ridden, loss-making entity into a thriving, profit-generating institution.

He urged ADC Bank and its members to actively participate in initiatives like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', 'Catch the Rain,' and 'Swachh Bharat' to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Gujarat.

Minister of State for Cooperation Jagdish Vishwakarma stated that ADC Bank stands as one of India's finest cooperative institutions, truly reflecting the vision of 'Sahkar thi Samruddhi' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. He highlighted that, with the objective of transforming the cooperative sector holistically, 54 new dimensions have been introduced as part of the United Nations' International Year of Cooperatives celebrations. He further noted that Gujarat's cooperative sector is thriving, achieving a remarkable turnover of Rs 4 lakh crore, which is significantly contributing to the prosperity of rural areas.

At the event, ADC Bank Chairman Ajay Patel, in his welcome address, highlighted that under the visionary leadership of Amitbhai Shah, ADC Bank has achieved remarkable growth and is now among the leading cooperative banks in the country. He expressed confidence that both ADC Bank and the cooperative sector would play a pivotal role in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India the world's fifth-largest economy.

It is noteworthy that The Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank Ltd. is celebrating its Golden Centenary Ceremony upon completing 100 years since its establishment. On this occasion, an audio-visual film showcasing the bank's achievements, operations, and social service initiatives was also presented.

On this occasion, Daskroi MLA Babubhai Patel delivered a special address. Various former chairpersons of cooperative societies honored the Union Home and Cooperation Minister at the event.

The event saw the presence of Member of Parliament Harshad Patel, Mayank Nayak, MLAs from Ahmedabad and Vagara, ADC Bank Vice Chairman Jagdish Patel, Cooperation Cell Convener Bipin Patel, Cooperation Secretary Sandip Kumar, along with bank officials, directors, CEOs, AGMs, employees, account holders, and chairpersons and members of various committees. Also in attendance were Swamishri Atmaprakashdasji of Jetalpur Swaminarayan Mandir, cooperative leaders, and farmers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)