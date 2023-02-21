New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) A suspected sharpshooter of the Ashok Pardhan-Neetu Dabodhiya gang was arrested for allegedly firing at a 'seer' in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh in 2022, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been Sikander alias Rohit (27), a resident of Nangloi, they said.

The self-styled seer, identified as Akash Nath, narrowly escaped the attack but one of his devotees suffered a bullet injury.

The alleged attack occurred after the seer did not invite one Sushil Dass, who also claims to be a seer of the Nath community, to a 'bhandara'.

The police intercepted Sikander's car near the Chhawla drain and he was arrested, a senior police officer said.

On February 13, 2022, Nath organised a 'bhandara' at a temple in Najafgarh's Rana Ji Enclave and invited all nearby seers from the Nath community, the police said.

Baprola village resident Dass, who also claimed to be a 'saint' of the Nath community, was not invited, they said.

He reached the temple with Sikander and others and started arguing with Nath.

During the fracas, Sikander and one Pradeep took out their pistols. Pradeep fired at Nath but he escaped unhurt while one of his devotees suffered a bullet wound, the police added.

Pradeep was convicted for the 2011 murder of a Delhi Police constable in Ranhola. He was out on bail at the time of the incident, they said.

Sikander and his associates -- Ashok Pradhan, Lalit Rathi and others -- allegedly shot dead gangster Kala Aasodia in police custody in the Jhajjar Courts complex on March 22, 2017. The murder was committed to take revenge for the killing of Pradhan's brother by Aasodia, the police said.

Pradhan and Sikander also planned to kill rival gangster Neeraj Bawania and his associates lodged in different jails during their court appearances to take revenge for the killings of their associates, they said.

He was involved in three cases in Haryana and Delhi.

