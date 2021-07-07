Kota (Rajasthan), Jul 7 (PTI) A 25 year-old-man succumbed to injuries, almost a week after he was attacked by a group of youths in Rajasthan's Jhalawar city, police said on Wednesday.

Krishana Valmiki, who was attacked with sticks and iron rods on Haldighati road last Thursday, died during treatment in Jaipur on Tuesday, police said.

The body arrived at Valmiki's hometown of Jhalrapatan on Wednesday afternoon and the last rites were performed amid tight police security.

Police incorporated Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and initiated investigation with the arrest of six accused in the matter, while two others are yet to be nabbed.

Meanwhile, activists of Hindu outfit Vishav Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal demanded including section of mob lynching and sought Rs 1 crore compensation to the kin of the deceased youth and government job to a family member. They submitted a memorandum addressed to the state government to the Jhalawar district collector.

Jhalawar S P Kiran Kang Siddhu asserted that it was not a case of mob lynching and added that past enmity between the two groups, a kind of a gang war, led to the fatal attack as kin of deceased youth aides had also attacked Sagar Kurehi of the rival group at Jhalrapatan bus stand on June 19.

