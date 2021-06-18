Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) The Haryana Police on Friday said they have arrested two members of a gang which duped people by promising them government jobs.

The two members, Arjun Tak and Vinod Kumar, are residents of New Delhi while another accused of the three-member gang, Manoj, a resident of district Mathua (UP) is on the run. Raids are being conducted to nab him, the police said.

A Haryana Police spokesperson said hundreds of fake appointment letters, 750 envelopes having stamps of Judicial and Forests Departments, 234 speed post tickets, four fake stamps, four mobile phones, 18 SIM cards, a printing machine, Rs 12,000 cash and other material was also recovered after crackdown was made by police in Palwal district. "Initial probe revealed that the gang received lakhs of rupees from many aspirants by either giving them fake appointment letters or on the pretext of providing the same which had government stamps and signatures," he said in a statement.

After getting a complaint of cheating by one person through a fake appointment letter for the post of peon in Palwal Court, a case was registered under relevant sections of IPC.

To crack the case, a joint team under the supervision of a DSP level officer was formed. The team with the help of cyber cell and intelligence inputs arrested the key accused Arjun and his aide Vinod, police said.

"The modus operandi of the gang was to collect records of rejected candidates on various posts of different departments from the internet. They then issued fake appointment letters using fake stamps to the job aspirants. Money was swindled from them in the name of job training," he said. Police are conducting further investigations into the matter and are on the lookout for the other accused who is absconding.

