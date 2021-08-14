Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): The water level of River Ganga in Varanasi is flowing above the danger mark at 72.32 meters, informed the Central Water Commission on Saturday.

The water level of Ganga in Prayagraj is declining at 3 centimetres per hour. The low-lying areas are flooded. Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been conducting rescue and relief operations for flood victims.

Earlier, On 11 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a detailed conversation with the Varanasi administration regarding the flood-related situation. The Prime Minister assured all possible support while taking stock of the situation. The water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers have crossed the danger mark at several places in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the increasing water level of Ganga caused an alert in Patna. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gave instructions to the officials to make full preparations to tackle the floods which might originate in the low-lying areas near the river.

The water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers have crossed the danger mark at several places in Uttar Pradesh. The Ganga River was flowing at the level of 72 centimetres after eight years in Varanasi. (ANI)

