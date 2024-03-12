New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Tight security arrangements were in place on Tuesday morning in the national capital's Dwarka for the wedding of gangster Sandeep, also known as Kala Jatheri with history sheeter Anuradha Choudhary who goes by 'Lady Don', 'Madam Minz' and 'Revolver Rani.'

Sandeep, who is lodged in Tihar Jail has been granted parole by a Delhi court for his wedding. According to sources, the SWAT (Special Weapons and Techniques) team of Delhi Police Special Cell, Third Battalion, Special Staff, and a team of around 150-200 police personnel has been deployed at the venue of the function- a banquet hall in Dwarka. A complete list of attendees have are also under police scrutiny.

Jatheri had sought custody parole on humanitarian grounds for his marriage.

Applications moved through advocate Rohit Dalal submitted that the right to marriage has been declared a constitutional right under Article 21. Both the applicant or accused and his fiancee are of the age of majority as governed by the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

In addition to this, the owner of the banquet hall where the ceremony is taking place has been asked to install CCTV on the entire premises.

The 'Grih Pravesh' ceremony of the bride has been fixed for March 13 at about 11am at Jatheri village in Haryana's Sonipat, where the bride along with the groom will enter her matrimonial home.

It was further submitted that the denial of marriage to the applicant/accused would cause prejudice and violate Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

Jatheri is in custody for several serious cases, including that of MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act), for allegedly running an organized crime syndicate.

Both Kala Jatheri and Anuradha Choudhury were arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh in July 2021.

Anuradha, a member of Kala Jatheri gang and a close associate of slain gangster Anandpal singh is facing several charges of extortion, kidnapping, murder and abduction cases in Rajasthan and Delhi is currently out on bail. (ANI)

