'Lady Don' Madam Minz Aka Anuradha Chaudhary Set To Marry Gangster Kala Jathedi in Delhi Today, Mehndi Ceremony Video Surfaces

Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi will be getting married to lady don Anuradha Chaudhary alias ‘Madam Minz’ today.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 12, 2024 11:17 AM IST

Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi will be getting married to lady don Anuradha Chaudhary alias ‘Madam Minz’ today in Delhi's Dwarka.  On March 4, Delhi’s Dwarka court granted Kala Jathedi custody parole to solemnise his ceremony with lady don Anuradha Chaudhary. Meanwhile, a video of the Mehndi Ceremony has surfaced on social media. Kala Jathedi and Lady Don Anuradha Wedding: Court Grants Parole to Gangster for Ceremony, Invitation Card Goes Viral (See Pics).

'Lady Don' Madam Minz Set To Marry Gangster Kala Jathedi

Haldi Ceremony Video

Anuradha Chaudhary Weds Kala Jathedi

