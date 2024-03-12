VIDEO | Gangster Kala Jathedi-Madam Minz wedding: 'History-sheeter' Anuradha Choudhary alias 'Madam Minz' arrives at banquet hall in Delhi's Dlass="article" data-url="https://www.latestly.com/socially/india/news/lady-don-madam-minz-aka-anuradha-chaudhary-set-to-marry-gangster-kala-jathedi-in-delhi-today-mehndi-ceremony-video-surfaces-5815363.html">

Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi will be getting married to lady don Anuradha Chaudhary alias ‘Madam Minz’ today in Delhi's Dwarka. On March 4, Delhi’s Dwarka court granted Kala Jathedi custody parole to solemnise his ceremony with lady don Anuradha Chaudhary. Meanwhile, a video of the Mehndi Ceremony has surfaced on social media. Kala Jathedi and Lady Don Anuradha Wedding: Court Grants Parole to Gangster for Ceremony, Invitation Card Goes Viral (See Pics).

'Lady Don' Madam Minz Set To Marry Gangster Kala Jathedi

गैंगस्टर काला जठेड़ी और लेडी डॉन अनुराधा चौधरी की शादी आज दिल्ली में होगी। कोर्ट ने काला को शादी के लिए 6 घंटे की पैरोल दी है। शादी की सुरक्षा में 200 से ज्यादा पुलिस जवान तैनात हैं। पुलिस ने हर रिश्तेदार, वेटर को भी ID कार्ड इश्यू किया है। डॉग स्क्वायड, CCTV कैमरे भी लगाए हैं। pic.twitter.com/Y7ze1Xhig1 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 12, 2024

Haldi Ceremony Video

लेडी डॉन अनुराधा चौधरी...राजस्थान के सीकर जिले की रहने वाली है। चामड़िया कॉलेज से BCA और फिर MBA किया। कॉलेज के दोस्त दीपक मिंज से शादी हुई तो नया नाम मिला मैडम मिंज। इसके बाद राजस्थान के गैंगस्टर आनंदपाल के संपर्क में आई। नजदीकियां बढ़ीं तो मैडम मिंज पति से दूर हो गई। 2017 में… pic.twitter.com/wSzKLJk4MY — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 12, 2024

Anuradha Chaudhary Weds Kala Jathedi

VIDEO | Gangster Kala Jathedi-Madam Minz wedding: 'History-sheeter' Anuradha Choudhary alias 'Madam Minz' arrives at banquet hall in Delhi's Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/4WgSjxxP7Q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 12, 2024

