Gangster Kala Jathedi and Lady Don Madam Minz aka Anuradha Chaudhary tied the knot today, March 12 in Delhi. A user on X, formerly Twitter, said that Kala Jathedi arrived in a police van as a prisoner, while Lady Don Anuradha drove herself in a Black Scorpio. The couple tied the knot amidst tight security at a banquet hall in Delhi. Today, at 4 pm, gangster Kala Jathedi will return to jail once his parole ends. Meanwhile, pictures and videos of their wedding ceremony have gone viral on social media. ‘Lady Don’ Madam Minz Aka Anuradha Chaudhary Set To Marry Gangster Kala Jathedi in Delhi Today, Mehndi Ceremony Video Surfaces.

Kala Jathedi Married Lady Don Anuradha Chaudhary

Kala Jathedi and Anuradha Chaudhary Get Married

Wedding Takes Places Amid Heavy Police Force

