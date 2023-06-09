Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), June 9 (ANI): With the recent shootout involving gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari raising concerns about security in the Court, Lucknow DM Surya Pal Gangwar announced on Thursday that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter and will provide a report within a week.

He further said that the victims who received injuries during the incident are stable.

"A kid and a constable have been injured during yesterday's shootout. The CM also visited them and instructed doctors to provide the best treatment. The case will be investigated by a team of SIT which has been formed for the same. The team will give the report in a week. The injured victims are stable," Lucknow DM said.

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's close aide gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva was shot dead in Lucknow's Civil Court on Wednesday.

Jeeva was shot multiple times and was declared dead after reaching the hospital. The shooter has been arrested and upon investigation, informed that he was promised money in exchange for the crime.

Along with Jeeva, a few others also received bullet injuries and are receiving treatment in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the hospitalised constable on Thursday in Lucknow.

Jeeva was involved with several infamous gangs and carried out several criminal activities for almost three decades and was an active member of Mafia turned politician Mukhtar Ansari and had committed various crimes.

Although he started his journey as a compounder at a dispensary, he soon formed a group with 36 active members named IS-1. His gang was active in most of the areas of Western UP and was involved in murder, loot, extortion, robbery, cheating and kidnapping cases.

Jeeva became an infamous gangster after the murder of Krishna Nand Rai BJP leader Braham Dutt Dwivedi in 1997 for which he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, 24 cases were registered against in various serious IPCs like 302(Murder) 307(attempt to murder), 120B(Criminal conspiracy) and many more in different police stations of Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Gazipur, Farrukhabad, and Hardwar.

He was convicted in one case and was sentenced to life imprisonment in July 2003. He was serving his imprisonment in Lucknow Jail.

UP Police booked Jeeva under the Gangster Act 22 times. His property worth 4 crore was also confiscated under provisions of the Act.

However, as many as six Lucknow police personnel were suspended for negligence after Jeeva's murder. (ANI)

