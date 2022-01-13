Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): Gangster Suresh Pujari who is currently in Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) custody in connection with an extortion case, was admitted to the hospital after testing COVID-19 positive.

"Gangster Suresh Pujari hospitalized after testing positive for COVID. He is currently in Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) custody in connection with an extortion case," Mumbai ATS said on Thursday.

Earlier on December 15, the Maharashtra ATS brought gangster Pujari to Mumbai after he was arrested and extradited from the Philippines.

As many as 43 cases are registered against him across Maharashtra. (ANI)

