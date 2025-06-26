New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) A 28-year-old Vicky Takker gang member, who jumped bail after being arrested in an armed robbery and murder case, has been arrested, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Karan, was initially arrested in connection with stabbing a man to death after he resisted a robbery attempt at his home in Delhi's Begampur in 2019.

Detailing the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harsh Indora said, "The complainant had told police that around 10 pm on December 9, 2019, four men entered their home, threatened the family, and demanded keys to the almirah. During the robbery, a man identified as Naresh was stabbed to death when he resisted."

The gang had decamped with cash and mobile phones. Police later discovered that eight people were involved in the crime, four of whom, including Karan, had entered the house, while the others waited outside. Karan was the one who allegedly stabbed Naresh.

"After being granted a 10-day interim bail in 2024, Karan jumped bail and absconded. The court declared him a proclaimed offender on February 28, 2025," the DCP said.

He said police received a tip-off that the accused would visit Shastri Park Metro Station on Wednesday to meet an associate. "Karan was apprehended near Hanuman Mandir close to the metro station. He was frequently changing locations to avoid arrest," Indora said.

Karan hailed from Paschim Puri and studied up to Class 7. He became involved in criminal activities at an early age and eventually joined the Vicky Takker gang through one of its members, Ajay alias Lallu. Initially helping his father in the battery rickshaw trade, he later gravitated toward violent crimes, police said.

He also has a previous involvement in another case under the Arms Act registered at Samai Pur Badli Police Station.

