Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Every election season ushers in a slew of party symbols that range from the mundane to the outlandish. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are no different.

Independent candidate from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, Pandit Keshav Dev, decided to make the most of what the Election Commission has allotted to him as the poll symbol- a pair of slippers.

Aiming to build recall of people, Dev was seen sporting a garland of 7 slippers around his neck during his campaign.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19. Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.

Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13. The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively.

Aligarh will go for polls in the second phase on April 26. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Satish Kumar Gautam won from the Aligarh garnering 656215 votes. BJP defeated BSP Dr. Ajeet Baliyan who got 426954 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 71 seats with a 42.6 per cent vote share, while Congress settled for only 2 seats with 7.5 per cent of votes. (ANI)

