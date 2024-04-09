New Delhi, April 9: A massive fire was reported at a building in central Delhi’s GB Road area, a fire department official said on Tuesday. Sharing the details, a senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said that a call regarding the blaze at a building in the GB road area was received late on Monday night. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Alipur, Firefighting Operation Underway; Videos Show Clouds of Smoke and Raging Flames.

Massive Blaze Erupts in Building at GB Road Area

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out in a brothel in the GB Road area last night. Fortunately, there were no casualties in the incident. According to the police, the matter was received late on Monday night, after which 14 fire tenders were sent to extinguish the fire. The fire was… pic.twitter.com/wpYtMFvRlh — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

“A total of 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and flames were doused after hours of operation,” said the DFS official. The official further said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.

