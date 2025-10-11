Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 10 (ANI): Gauhati University has refuted allegations being circulated on social media targeting the administration and Vice Chancellor in the allotment of projects or execution of works, stating that all administrative and financial procedures are conducted strictly in accordance with the Government of Assam and University regulations.

Gauhati University, in a press release, stated that it has come to the notice of the University that certain print, electronic, and social media platforms have circulated unverified and unsubstantiated allegations against the University administration in general, and the Hon'ble Vice Chancellor in particular.

"These allegations are totally baseless, misleading, and derogatory to the image of this prestigious institution. The tone and tenor of such writings clearly indicate a deliberate attempt to tarnish the reputation of the Vice Chancellor and malign the University's functioning. The University administration firmly condemns these acts of deliberate misinformation, which seem to be driven by ulterior motives rather than facts," the press release said.

Gauhati University, one of the oldest and most respected centres of higher learning in the North East, operates under a well-defined statutory framework. All its financial, administrative, and academic activities are guided by the Gauhati University Act, 1947 (as amended up to date), along with the prevailing rules and procedures prescribed by the Government of Assam.

It may be pertinent to state that the accounts of the University are audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, ensuring complete transparency and adherence to established financial norms. All expenditures of the University are made strictly in accordance with its approved annual budget. This budget is deliberated upon and sanctioned by the Finance Committee, the Executive Council, and the University Court, the release said.

Before incurring any expenditure, a systematic and multi-layered process is followed, which includes obtaining administrative approval as per budget allocation, financial sanction, and the subsequent issue of purchase orders. Each step is subject to institutional scrutiny and procedural compliance, it said.

Procurement of materials and services is undertaken through fully transparent mechanisms such as the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), the Assam Tender Portal, and Gauhati University-approved rate contracts. All processes are aligned with the general financial rules and procurement guidelines of the Government of Assam. Construction-related decisions are taken strictly as per the approved budget and in accordance with the recommendations of the Construction Committee of the University, which functions under established University norms and policies, the press release said.

For high-value projects, open tenders are invited in e-tender mode through the Assam e-Procurement Portal (www.assamtenders.gov.in). Such tenders are also notified through advertisements in leading newspapers to ensure transparency, fair competition, and accountability.

It is, therefore, evident that the allegations being made are not only without any factual basis but also demonstrate a gross lack of understanding of the University's governance systems and statutory safeguards. Gauhati University firmly denies any wrongdoing in the allotment of projects or execution of works and reiterates that every activity of the institution is governed by due process and oversight, the release added.

Speaking on the matter, Dr Utpal Sarma, Registrar of Gauhati University, said, "The University functions with complete transparency and integrity. Every financial and administrative decision follows due diligence and is subjected to multiple layers of institutional and statutory approval. The recent attempts to malign the reputation of the Vice Chancellor and the University are unfortunate, baseless, and appear to be politically motivated."

Dr Sarma further added, "The acts of brazen and motivated allegations reflect sheer frustration on the part of certain individuals who seek to create confusion and controversy. Such statements, built on wild imagination and devoid of logic, only expose the unstable mindset of those spreading them."

The University has already initiated steps to take appropriate legal action against the person responsible for making and circulating these defamatory statements. These actions will follow due legal process. Gauhati University urges the public and members of the media not to be misled by rumours or speculative narratives and to rely solely on authentic information published through official channels.

Gauhati University stands committed to its vision of academic excellence, research leadership, and ethical governance. It will continue to pursue its developmental goals with integrity and transparency, undeterred by attempts to malign its image or distract it from its core mission of nurturing knowledge, innovation, and societal progress. (ANI)

