Ranchi, Mar 28 (PTI) Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Friday met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, a statement issued by the CMO said.

Adani arrived at the chief minister's residence in Ranchi on Friday evening. The meeting with Soren lasted for approximately two hours, it said.

"The chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, held a formal meeting with Chief Minister Hemant Soren today at the chief minister's residential office. On this occasion, discussions took place regarding several topics related to investment in Jharkhand," the CMO statement said.

This was the first meeting of Adani with Soren after the JMM-led alliance stormed back to power in Jharkhand for the second consecutive term in November last year.

Adani Group has set up a 1,600 MW power plant in Godda to supply power to neighbouring Bangladesh.

