Jaipur, Feb 19 (PTI) Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday claimed that 70 to 80 percent of the promises made in the public manifesto were fulfilled during the three-year tenure of the government.

He was speaking at the open convention organised by the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee here today.

He said that during the convention two resolutions were passed.

One resolution was passed to take the failures of the Centre to the village, dhani, and at ward level. Another resolution that involved conveying suggestions and feedback of workers to the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, was also executed.

Gehlot too held a pre-budget discussion with state Congress leaders and workers in the convention.

Dotasra said that in the convention discussion on the achievements and failures of the state government was discussed.

Issues that troubled people whether they are farmers, women, or unemployed, were also discussed, he said.

He said expectations of Congress workers and common people from the upcoming budget were also shared with the CM.

"Discussion was held on how we can give good governance, how we can strengthen the organisation, how we can highlight the failures of the central government to the villages, dhanis, wards and how we come to power again in 2023 and oust Modi government in 2024," Dotasra said.

Congress' Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma said it is for the first time that an exercise was carried out to include sentiments of party workers in the state budget.

Sharma told reporters that Congress would form governments in Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Goa and is performing very well in Uttar Pradesh.

He said people of the country have been disillusioned with the Union government led by PM Narendra Modi.

“People have understood that they have been cheated with false promises,” he said, adding that the centre has done little except selling nation's assets built over 70 years by the vision of Congress leaders.

He said that neither employment, nor GDP has increased in these seven years of the Modi government.

"It is a matter of concern where the country is headed financially today... They have been in power for seven years, but today whether it is petrol, diesel, cooking gas, their prices have sky rocketed but they are not ashamed of it," Sharma said.

