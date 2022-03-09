Jaipur, Mar 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday welcomed the budget announcement by his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel to revive the old pension scheme.

The Centre and other state governments should also implement the old pension scheme, Gehlot said.

"I congratulate Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel for the wonderful budget. Like Rajasthan, the decision to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in Chhattisgarh is also welcome. The central government and other state governments should also implement OPS," he tweeted in Hindi.

Gehlot announced the revival of the old pension scheme for Rajasthan government employees in the state budget presented on February 23.

