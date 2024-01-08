Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 8 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot expressed his satisfaction over the Congress triumph in the Karanpur Assembly constituency in Rajasthan.

"This election has given several messages...The arrogance of BJP and the manner in which they have abandoned morality...it is like a slap by the people to BJP" said Ashok Gehlot.

Emphasizing the party's resilience, Gehlot added, "I had said earlier that we will register a grand victory...People have understood that we have not weakened even after the formation of the BJP government in the state. This will benefit us even in Parliament elections."

Regarding the ongoing seat-sharing discussions with AAP and other allies for the Lok Sabha election, Gehlot urged caution against speculations. He stated, "Nobody should get involved in what anyone is saying. When such a large alliance is formed, everyone has to compromise and make sacrifices. Congress has taken the initiative, and a good message has gone across the country, and the process is going ahead."

Gehlot expressed optimism about the alliance's success, hinting at potential implications for the future. He remarked, "If the alliance succeeds, then it should not come as a surprise that PM Modi won't be able to form the government the next time."

In extending congratulations to Shri Rupinder Singh Kunar for his victory in Shrikaranpur, Gehlot acknowledged on his X stating, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Shri Rupinder Singh Kunar, the Congress candidate. This triumph is a tribute to the public service initiatives of the late Gurmreet Singh Kunar."

Gehlot continued, condemning the BJP's conduct during elections and the people of Shrikaranpur for teaching them a lesson on ethics and the code of conduct.

"The people of Shrikaranpur have defeated the pride of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The electorate has taught the BJP a lesson, exposing their disregard for the code of conduct and ethics by making a minister out of a candidate during elections" he added. (ANI)

