India News | Genetics May Help Diagnose Diabetes in Indians, Says Study

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 09:22 PM IST
Hyderabad, June 12 (PTI): A new study has revealed that a "genetic risk score" is effective in diagnosing type-1 diabetes in Indians.

The genetic risk scoreis a summary measure of a set of risk-associated genetic variants.

The score may be used at the time of diabetes diagnosis to help decide if someone has type-1 diabetes, according to the study the findings of which were released on Friday.

The two types follow different treatment regimes with type-1 diabetes needing lifelong insulin injections but type-2 diabetes often being managed with diet or tablet treatment, the study said. Misclassification of the type of diabetes may lead to sub-standard diabetes care and possible complications. So far, the bulk of research in this field has been conducted in European populations. A paper published in Scientific Reports said researchers have analysed whether the European risk score is effective in diagnosing type-1 diabetes in Indians. The team which got the findings had studied people with diabetes from Pune, India. The team analysed 262 people with type-1 diabetes, 352 people with type-2 diabetes, and 334 people without diabetes. All were of Indian (Indo-European) ancestry. Outcome from the Indian population was compared with those of Europeans, it said. The study was conducted by researchers at the KEM Hospital, Pune, CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, and University of Exeter, UK. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

