Ghaziabad, Jan 31 (PTI) Infighting surfaced in the BJP in Ghaziabad on Sunday, with a local party leader demanding expulsion of an MLA who is accused of intimidating farmers at the Ghazipur protest site last week.

The demand against Loni MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar has come from the BJP's local leader and former Loni Municipal Corporation chairman Manoj Dhama.

Nand Kishor, however, has denied the allegations and said he will resign from his post if charges against him are proved.

He also accused Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait of lying and misleading the people of the country by naming him.

"He (Nand Kishor) went there, threatened and intimidated the farmers which led to the protest growing more intense," Dhama, who also hails from the Gurjar community, told PTI.

"The government and the administration had worked hard to convince protesters into ending their stir. But what he has done by going there has only dented their efforts and maligned the image of the party. I believe any such person who works against the party should be expelled and sent out of the party," he added.

Dhama also alleged that the MLA has gotten BJP office bearers implicated in false cases.

"He has gotten FIRs lodged against me on false charges of gangrape and under the SC/ST Act, among others, and my wife also framed in such cases,” claimed Dhama, husband of the current Loni Municipal Corporation chairman Ranjita Dhama.

Ranjita Dhama had also written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 19, alleging threat to her life from the BJP MLA.

A BKU member on Friday had lodged a complaint with the Kaushambi Police in Ghaziabad, accusing the Loni MLA and Sahibabad MLA Sunil Sharma of threatening and intimidating farmers at the protest site.

Nand Kishor has trashed the charges, saying "I will resign my post if anyone can prove the allegations that I had gone to the protest site."

"(Rakesh) Tikait has lied and misled the whole nation and conspired to trigger violence but has instead named me. I condemn this and demand that he should seek apology from the nation," he told PTI.

On Saturday, Madan Bhaiyya, a former MLA and regional strongman, had also lashed out at Nand Kishor in a veiled attack and extended support of the Gurjar community to the ongoing protest of Tikait-led BKU against the three new farm laws.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)