Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday chaired a review meeting in Ghaziabad to take stock of development works and the prevailing law and order situation in the district.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Chief Minister Adityanath met officials and public representatives during the meeting and issued several directives.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission To Triple Medical Allowance and Raise Minimum Salary to INR 27,000? Check Details.

In light of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that kanwariyas do not face any inconvenience during their journey. He also reviewed the Hindon River rejuvenation project and emphasised the need to improve water quality and control pollution in the region.

In a step towards administrative transparency and digital governance, the Chief Minister launched the 'Pahal' portal under the Ghaziabad Development Authority.

Also Read | 'You Have Made History!' Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan Hail Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla After Historic ISS Docking With Axiom-4 Space Mission (See Post).

The statement from the CMO reads, "In a meeting with officials and public representatives in Ghaziabad, CM Yogi Adityanath has directed that kanwariyas should not have to face any issues and all care for their convenience should be taken care of. CM gave directions for Hindon River rejuvenation project. He emphasised improving water quality and pollution control. CM launched 'Pahal' portal under Ghaziabad Development Authority."

Meanwhile, police carried out a route march along the Kanwar Yatra path as a precautionary measure ahead of the Tazia festival.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called (Central Electronics Limited) CEL's journey a symbol of India's industrial revival and self-reliance. He said it is a key part of Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047, and that through organisations like CEL, the new India is moving forward with strength, technology, and confidence, an official statement said.

CM Yogi and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, laid the foundation stone for the CEL-ESDS Green Data Centre in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, on Thursday.

During the event, the Chief Minister expressed happiness about the new greenfield data centre being developed by CEL. He said, "It is a strong step toward achieving PM Modi's goal of net-zero emissions by 2070."

He also mentioned that Uttar Pradesh will generate 20,000 megawatts of renewable energy by 2027, with CEL playing a key role in this mission.

At the Golden Jubilee celebration of Central Electronics Limited (CEL) in Ghaziabad and the foundation stone-laying ceremony of its new data center, CM Yogi took part in the puja and also visited the exhibition, where he was given information about the data center and its operations. He also planted a sapling as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)