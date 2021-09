Ghaziabad, Sep 9 (PTI) Police here arrested three people, including a woman, for alleged involvement in incidents of theft.

Two luxury cars used in the commission of crimes besides gold ornaments and diamonds were also recovered from them, police said.

Also Read | Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 9,871 Crore Released to 17 States, Says Finance Ministry.

The cars were recovered from Aligarh, Superintendent of Police (City-I) Nipun Agarwal said.

The accused have been identified as Vikram Shah, Shoeib and Gulshan Praveen, wife of Irfaan, who is absconding.

Also Read | Infinix Hot 10i Smartphone With Helio P65 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

One more accused, Imran, is still at large, the official said.

The trio confessed that they had stolen valuables worth Rs 60 lakh from the residence of iron trader Kapil Garg.

The gang had purchased the luxury cars with the stolen amount. The SP said the gang members have been booked in 45 cases in the past.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)