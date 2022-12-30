New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Democratic Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday termed as "completely baseless" report based on sources that he is likely to return to Congress and that talks have been initiated for reconciliation.

He said a section of Congress leaders were trying to spread such stories to demoralise supporters of his party.

"Unfortunately such stories are being planted by a section of leaders in the congress party right now and are doing this just to demoralise my leaders and supporters".

Azad, a former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, said in tweets that he has no ill-will against Congress and its leadership and "request them to tell these habitual story planters to refrain from doing so".

The former union minister said he had not talked to any Congress leader and no one had called him.

Azad said he will emerge stronger "despite the rumours" and whatever he had to say, he has conveyed through his resignation letter.

Azad quit the Congress in August this year after 52-year-long association with the party. Following his resignation from the Congress, Azad launched Democratic Azad Party at an event in Jammu in September this year.

In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, he had targeted party leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, over the way the party has been run in the past nearly nine years.

In the hard-hitting five-page letter, Azad had claimed that a coterie runs the party while Sonia Gandhi was just "a nominal head" and all the major decisions were taken by "Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs".

He was earlier the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha. Recounting his long association with the Congress, Azad had said the situation in the party has reached a point of "no return."

While Azad took potshots at Sonia Gandhi in the letter, his sharpest attack was on Rahul Gandhi and he described the Wayand MP as a "non-serious individual" and "immature". (ANI)

