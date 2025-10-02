Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 2 (ANI): Following Operation Sindoor, gigantic effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakaran, and Meghnath are being installed in J&K's Udhampur ahead of Dusshera on Wednesday.

These effigies are being set up at the Subash Sports Stadium in preparation for Dussehra. Artist Chander Pal Kashyap remarked that it feels good to see people gather to watch the procession during the festival.

He also expressed the hope that, just as victory was achieved in Operation Sindoor, similar successes will be attained in the future.

"...We love it when people come here to watch Dussehra... Just like we achieved victory in Operation Sindoor, we want the same success in the future... Everyone should live with love," Kashyap told ANI.

Udhampur is not the only place preparing for Dussehra celebrations. In Chhattisgarh, the National Club is installing gigantic effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath at WRS Colony in Raipur as a special highlight for this year's festivities.

G. Swamy, an office bearer of the National Club, mentioned that the Ravana structure will be continually modified in the coming years, meaning that next year, Ravana will stand at least 25 to 50 feet tall.

"The National Club has completed its 54th year, or possibly its 55th year. Purandhar Mishra has been in charge since last year. The club aims to improve every year... Next year, the Ravana structure will be modified. You will see Ravana at least 25 to 50 feet tall. Artists from West Bengal have already arrived, and their preparations are completed..." Swamy told ANI.

In Thoothukudi district, the coastal town of Tamil Nadu's Kulasekarapattinam hosted a spectacular celebration of the annual Dasara festival, marked by grandeur, devotion, and cultural vibrancy.

As part of the Navratri festivities, thousands of devotees are visiting the Sri Mutharamman Temple daily to offer their prayers. Since the beginning of Navaratri, special rituals such as abhishekam (holy bathing), elaborate decorations, and devotional ceremonies have been held for the presiding deity.

The large influx of devotees has turned the entire town into a bustling hub of activity, with vibrant festival markets contributing to the celebratory atmosphere. The grand festive ambience highlights the cultural and spiritual significance of the Kulasekarapattinam Dasara, which remains one of the most vibrant religious events in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

