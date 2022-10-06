Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): A girl in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri was found hanging with a scarf under suspicious circumstances in the Bhogaon Police Station area on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased's father was out of town, while her mother had been to Agra when the incident occurred.

When the victim's sister returned from coaching, she found that her sister was hanging with a scarf in an "objectionable" condition.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Kamlesh Dixit also reached the spot and directed the police personnel to investigate the matter.

"The police reached the spot after receiving information about the rape and murder of a girl in Nagla Shisham village and ordered immediate action," SP Kamlesh Dixit, Mainpuri.

The girl's body has been sent to the main mortuary for postmortem.

The police have registered a case against one Pushpendra after the deceased's sister accused him of allegedly strangling her sister to death. Action will be taken by arresting the guilty soon.

Further details into the matter are underway.

Earlier on September 15, two teenage Dalit sisters were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri after being allegedly raped and murdered. The police had arrested six people in connection with the case.

The girls were lured to the farm and raped by Sohail and Junaid. After the girls demanded the accused marry them, Sohail, Hafizul, and Junaid strangulated and killed them, they then called Karimuddin and Arif and hanged the girls for eliminating any proof, SP Sanjeev Suman had said. (ANI)

