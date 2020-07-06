Bundi (Rajasthan) [India], July 6 (ANI): A youth allegedly raped a girl and perturbed over the incident she set herself on fire and died, police said on Monday.

"A youth allegedly raped a girl at Chautra Ka Khera village in Gendoli area of Bundi district in Rajasthan yesterday night. Perturbed over the incident, she set herself on fire early morning today," said Azaz Ahmad, Investigating officer, Gendoli police station.

"The victim was taken to hospital where she was declared dead. The post mortem has been carried out" he said.

The official said that a case has been registered against the youth, who was neighbour of the girl, under relevant sections and matter is being investigated. (ANI)

