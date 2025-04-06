Morena (MP), Apr 6 (PTI) A three-year-old girl was critically injured in an attack by a stray dog in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Sujangarhi village under Kailaras police station limits on Saturday when the victim, Aastha, was visiting a farm with her aunt.

Also Read | MA Baby Elected CPM's Sixth General Secretary, First From Minority Group.

Morena District Hospital's civil surgeon Dr Gajendra Tomar said the girl had deep wounds on her lips and eyes. "Seeing her critical condition, surgery could not be done immediately," he said.

Tomar said the girl was referred to the state-run Jayarogya Super Specialty Hospital in Gwalior, where surgery will be performed on Monday morning.

Also Read | 'What Will Happen by Beating Peon or Watchman?': Sanjay Raut Slams Raj Thackeray Over U-Turn on Marathi Language Agitation.

Recalling the incident, Aastha's father Rajul Prajapati said the dog grabbed her face in its jaws and started dragging her.

Noticing the incident, the girl's aunt picked up a stick and chased the dog, followed by other people.

Seeing the crowd, the dog ran away, he said.

Earlier on April 2, a four-year-old boy was mauled by a stray dog in Shripur Chak village in neighbouring Shivpuri district, requiring 95 stitches on his face, said a doctor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)