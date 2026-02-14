Patna (Bihar) [India], February 14 (ANI): A girl student reportedly died after falling from the fourth floor of a coaching centre near AIIMS Patna, officials said on Friday.

Independent MP Pappu Yadav from Purnea visited the family and condemned the incident, raising concerns over law and order in Bihar.

Speaking to the media, he said, "No one's sister or daughter is safe. The Home Minister gives long speeches. You've got a good position, use it. Eliminate all the criminals."

Yadav further gave reference to the recent NEET aspirant death incident, saying, "The SIT harassed the NEET student's family. If I weren't there, no one would have raised a voice for the student in Parliament."

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun its investigation into the case of an NEET aspirant who died in Patna last month, according to sources.

Police said that the NEET aspirant died during treatment in Patna. While there were reports of an alleged sexual assault, the police said that the doctors have not confirmed sexual or penetrative assault in the case.

Meanwhile, the parents of the deceased student joined others in protesting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on February 8, demanding justice.

Speaking to ANI, the father said they had been forced to come to the national capital because justice had not been served in Bihar.

On January 31, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said that the government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has urged the Central government to hand over the investigation to the CBI.

Last month, parents gathered outside the Patna hostel, alleging that the hostel authorities were not cooperating and that students were unable to resume their studies following the incident.

Additionally, the Patna Police suspended two officers in connection with the case. The suspended officers are the station house officer of Chitragupta Nagar police station, Roshni Kumari, and the additional station house officer of Kadamkuan police station, Hemant Jha.

The Patna Police had released a press statement providing this information. According to the statement, the suspension is due to delayed action and failure to collect intelligence in a timely manner. Senior officers of the Patna Police suspended both officers on these grounds.

"During the examination conducted by the FSL, traces of human sperm were found on an undergarment allegedly worn by the deceased at the time of the incident. A DNA profile is being prepared from this sample," the press release read earlier.

The sample was said to be used to match the DNA of the arrested accused and the suspects identified by the Special Investigation Team to uncover further details. (ANI)

