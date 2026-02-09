Patna, February 9: A tragic incident has gripped the Haspura block of Aurangabad district in Bihar, where four minor girls died after allegedly consuming poison following a rebuke from their families. The girls, all aged between 12 and 16 years, reportedly took the extreme step after being scolded for "mingling with boys" from their school. A fifth girl, who also consumed the substance, survived the attempt and is currently undergoing treatment at a district hospital.

The incident occurred late last month in Saidpur village, but only came to light recently after the surviving girl provided a statement to the police. According to the authorities, the group of five friends had gone to a nearby agricultural field on January 29, where they consumed a pesticide they had reportedly procured earlier. While four of the girls succumbed to the toxin shortly after, the secrecy surrounding the deaths and the subsequent immediate cremations have raised serious questions for investigators. Purnea Suicide: Scolded by Father for Not Focusing on Studies, 12-Year-Boy Hangs Self in Bihar.

Magadh Range Inspector General (IG) Kshatranil Singh and Superintendent of Police Ambrish Rahul visited the village to investigate reports of a "mass suicide." However, upon arrival, they found the village largely deserted. Initial reports suggest that the families of the deceased performed the last rites in a hurried manner before the police could be informed.

"When we reached the cremation ground, we found only one partially burnt pyre, despite there being four deaths," IG Singh stated. Police suspect that multiple bodies may have been cremated together to avoid legal scrutiny. Forensic teams have since collected samples from the site to verify the identities of the deceased. Patna Shocker: Civil Engineering Student Ends Life by Suicide in Nalanda; Harassment by Chandi Engineering College Principal Alleged.

The investigation is facing significant hurdles as local residents and family members have largely refused to cooperate. Many male members of the affected households have reportedly fled the village or "feigned ignorance" regarding the details of the deaths. An FIR has been registered at the Haspura police station against unknown persons for the illegal disposal of bodies and destruction of evidence.

The surviving girl’s testimony remains the cornerstone of the case. She informed officers that the decision to consume poison was a collective reaction to the severe "social and familial pressure" they faced after being spotted with their male peers.

