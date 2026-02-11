Samastipur, February 11: A chilling case of Pakadwa Vivah has sent shockwaves across Bihar after a young student was allegedly drugged, kidnapped and forced into marriage, with disturbing visuals of the ceremony now going viral on social media.

The incident reportedly took place in the Sarairanjan area of Samastipur district, where the youth was allegedly abducted by a group of men and taken to a secluded location. What followed, according to his family, was a forced wedding staged under pressure. In the viral clip, the visibly distressed student can be seen being compelled to apply sindoor to the bride, a key Hindu wedding ritual, a moment that has triggered widespread anger online.

Forced Marriage in Bihar

A case of alleged ‘pakadua vivah’ has resurfaced in #Bihar’s #Samastipur district, where a youth preparing for the #BiharPolice recruitment exam was reportedly abducted, drugged, and forced into marriage. A video of the incident, now viral on social media, shows the groom,… pic.twitter.com/U0HTgNPOhL — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 11, 2026

Family members claim the girl’s relatives orchestrated the Pakadwa Vivah to secure a groom without his consent. The student, described as pursuing his studies and having a promising future, was allegedly targeted for this very reason. Bihar Engineer Who Became a Victim of ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ Gets Relief From Patna Family Court, Marriage Declared Void.

Police swung into action after a complaint was lodged. Raids were conducted, and the youth has since been recovered. Officials say statements from both sides are being recorded and the authenticity of the viral video is under examination. Authorities have warned that strict action will follow if kidnapping and coercion charges are substantiated. Forced Marriage in Bihar: BPSC Teacher Kidnapped on Way to School, Coerced Into Wedding; Case Registered (Watch Video).

Pakadwa Vivah, a controversial practice involving the abduction of eligible bachelors for forced marriage, has long been associated with certain pockets of Bihar. Despite court rulings declaring such marriages invalid due to lack of consent, incidents continue to surface.

For now, the student has been reunited with his family, but tensions remain high in the village. Police presence has been intensified to prevent escalation as the investigation continues.

The viral video has reignited debate over consent, law enforcement, and the persistence of Pakadwa Vivah in modern India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Zee News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).