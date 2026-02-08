Siwan, February 8: A primary school teacher was subjected to a public shaming ritual in Bihar’s Siwan district after he was allegedly caught molesting an eight-year-old student during private tuition classes. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Basantpur police station and has sparked significant tension in the area after videos of the mob justice surfaced on social media.

The accused, a government school teacher who had recently constructed a house in a nearby village, used the premises to conduct private coaching sessions for local children. Local reports indicate that several female students had been complaining to their parents about the teacher's inappropriate behavior for several days prior to the incident. On Saturday, a group of suspicious parents decided to verify these claims by visiting his residence, where they allegedly caught the teacher in a compromising position with the minor girl. Delhi High Court Quashes Rape FIR Against Man Accused of S*xual Exploitation on False Promise of Marriage.

Govt School Teacher Paraded Naked in Bihar’s Siwan

The discovery triggered a violent reaction from the villagers as the enraged crowd dragged the teacher out of his home, stripped him naked, and smeared his face with soot. In a mark of public humiliation, they garlanded him with old slippers and paraded him through the streets towards the local school premises. The situation escalated further when the accused lay down on the road to protest the assault, preventing the mob from moving him further until law enforcement arrived. Kerala Spa Rape Case: Investigation in Spa Employee Se*ual Assault Case Expands to Police Over Nexus Allegations.

A team from the Basantpur police station, led by the station house officer, rushed to the scene to rescue the teacher from the mob. While the teacher sustained minor injuries, the police managed to take him into custody before the situation turned fatal. The station in-charge stated that the teacher is currently in police custody while they record the statement of the minor girl. He confirmed that the individual is a government employee and that a thorough investigation into the allegations has been initiated.

Authorities have issued a stern warning against mob justice, urging citizens to report crimes to the police rather than taking the law into their own hands. They emphasized that strict legal action will follow based on the findings of the investigation and the victim’s testimony. Formal proceedings under the POCSO Act are expected to be initiated once the statement of the eight-year-old victim is fully processed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

