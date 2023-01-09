Ballia (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday said girl students are racing ahead of boys and winning 80 per cent of medals in educational institutes, and if the trend continues, all medals will go their way in the coming time.

She also asked universities to find out as to why boys are lagging behind the girls.

Addressing the fourth convocation ceremony of Jananayak Chandrashekhar University, Ballia, the governor said she feels proud on seeing the way girls are progressing.

“Today, girl students are winning 80 per cent of medals and only 20 per cent is going to the share of male students. If the situation remains the same, after five years, all medals will be won by girls," she said.

"In the coming time, it is possible that male students will not get any medals. Considering the education level of female students, they may also not be able to find suitable grooms," she said.

According to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, Patel described the event as a day of special achievement in the lives of students.

She also asked the universities to make use of the latest research in expanding and promoting their quality of education.

Drawing the attention of students towards climate change, the Uttar Pradesh governor also discussed environmental protection, tree plantation and water conservation.

A total of 25,220 students from various courses were awarded degrees in the convocation ceremony. Gold medals were awarded to 34 students.

