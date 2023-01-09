Faridabad, January 9: A 14-year-old boy died after being hit on the head with a stick by a teenager following a scuffle on Monday, police said. The incident took place in Green Belt Park in Sector 3 here, they said.

The victim and the 13-year-old accused had a scuffle over climbing a tree, police said. The accused has been apprehended and will be produced before the juvenile justice board on Tuesday, they said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Husband to Be With Facebook Lover in Bareilly, Three Arrested.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Mohit, a student of class 7 living with his family in Bhagat Singh Colony, Ballabhgarh. His father works in a factory. On Monday evening, Mohit had come to play in the park where he had an argument with the accused who lives in the neighbourhood. Goa Shocker: Minor Son, Daughter Found Dead at Home, Father Found Hanging From Tree Behind House; Probe Underway.

"After getting thrashed by Mohit, the accused, in a fit of rage, picked up a stick lying nearby and hit him on his head. Others present in the park took Mohit to the hospital where he died during the treatment," said Naveen Kumar, Station House Officer of sector 8 police station. Following a complaint by Mohit's father, an FIR was registered at sector 8 police station.

