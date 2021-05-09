Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Bairia in Ballia district, has put up a video of himself drinking cow urine. (Photo/ANI)

Balia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): As Covid-19 cases continue to surge across India, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh has claimed that drinking cow urine 'gaumutra' has protected him from coronavirus and also called on people to drink the same to defeat the deadly disease.

Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Bairia in Ballia district, put up a video of himself drinking cow urine. Singh demonstrated how exactly the cow urine should be taken. While appealing to people to consume cow urine, he himself gulped it down.

He also recommended people to drink 'cow urine' with a glass of cold water.

"I drink this every day in the morning and despite working for 18 hours a day for the people, I am healthy. I want to appeal to the people to include this in their everyday routine," said Singh.

He said two to three capfuls of it should be mixed in a glass of water and should then be consumed.

"Don't consume anything for half an hour," he added.

The BJP MLA stated that whether or not he believes in science, he completely trusts cow urine.

Singh also claimed that not just against Covid-19, cow urine was a "superpower" against many other diseases, especially heart diseases.

This is not the first time that the BJP MLA has made it to the headlines. In October 2020, in the wake of the horrific Hathras rape case, Singh had claimed that incidents like rape can only be curbed by a "value-based" upbringing of girls.

He had said that rape cases can be "stopped" if parents teach their daughters to behave "decently".

"Yeh ghatnaye keval sanskaar se ruk sakti hain, shashan aur talwar se rukne wala nahin hain. Sabhi mata-pita ka dharm hai ki woh apni jawan aur yuvti beti ko ek sanskari vaatavaran mein shaalin vyavhaar karne ka tareeka sikhana chahiye. (Such incidents can only be stopped by good values, and not by governance or sword. It is every parent's dharma to raise their young daughters in a cultured environment and teach them to behave decently.)," said the Ballia MLA when asked to comment on the Hathras gang-rape case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)