New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Two glasses on the door of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence have been found broken, police said on Monday.

A senior police officer said that no stone or any other such thing was found in the vicinity of the broken glasses.

Also Read | Independence Day 2023 Special: Know Everything About Chandra Shekhar Azad and His Significant Role in India’s Freedom Struggle.

Police are checking the area and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

Owaisi had in February alleged that his residence in the national capital was attacked by unidentified miscreants and had claimed that to be the fourth such incident since 2014.

Also Read | Independence Day 2023: From Launch of Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan to Successful Nuclear Tests, A Look at Major Scientific Achievements in India Since 1947.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)