Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the successful events of the Global Investor Summit (GIS) and G20 meetings have given recognition to a new Uttar Pradesh across the world and that will pave the way for making the state the biggest economy in the country,

Guests from 40 countries arrived at the Global Investors Summit, while representatives of 36 countries, including friendly nations, are participating in the G-20, stated an official release.

"Our ministers and administrative officers played a big role in organizing both programmes. Everyone worked with better teamwork. The local public cooperated with a positive spirit. Both these programmes have become an example of discipline and good governance. These successful events have given recognition to a new Uttar Pradesh all over the world. Congratulations to the entire state on this achievement," it read.

Adityanath said that the state has successfully hosted the Global Investors Summit 2023 and G-20 events in the last week.

With the inspiration of President Murmu and according to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Global Investors Summit-2023 was anticipated to be a success. Together, almost 10,000 investors showed up on campus to make investments in Uttar Pradesh.

"With more than Rs 33.50 lakh crore in industrial investment, this Investors Summit has set a new record in the country. Record industrial investment has flowed into underdeveloped areas such as Bundelkhand and Purvanchal. The success of this summit will pave the way for making Uttar Pradesh the biggest economy in the country," it read.

According to an official release, before the budget session of the Legislature, all the ministers were to visit the districts of their charge and meet entrepreneurs, the business class, and youth along with local public representatives and introduce them to the economic upliftment of Uttar Pradesh.

"The general public should be informed about how this summit is going to make Uttar Pradesh the growth engine of the country's economy. Inform them about the job-employment opportunities being created for the youth," it read.

Before the Global Investors Summit, retired administrative officers and senior educationists visited the universities/colleges of the state and introduced the youth to the employment-oriented programs of the state. (ANI)

