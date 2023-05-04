Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 4 (ANI): In order to beautify Guwahati, State Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has taken up an initiative to utilize junk and used waste materials.

The GMDA has installed art in several flyover bridges which have been made by using waste materials.

Abhijit Das, an artist who engaged in the beautification work said that they have used waste materials to make art.

"We have installed art in several areas of the city which have been made by using of waste materials. We have used chip packets, pens, toothbrushes, electronic waste materials, phones, bottle caps, bear cans etc to make art. We are working on this with the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority. One NGO has helped us to collect the waste materials," Abhijit Das said.

Abhijit and his team have installed art made from the waste materials at Ganeshguri, Ulubari flyover bridges and a few other places in the city.

Prashanta Kumar Barman, a local resident of Guwahati said that the GMDA is doing good work for the beautification of Guwahati.

"I have seen the works at Ganeshguri, and Ulubari flyover bridges. They installed art which were made from waste materials. It is a good initiative taken by the GMDA and Guwahati Municipal Corporation," Prashanta Kumar Barman said. (ANI)

