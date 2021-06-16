Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI): In order to ensure COVID-19 pandemic protocols complaince at the airport for the safety of passengers and staff, GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) implemented Queue Management Systems combining IoT security cameras and AI (artificial intelligence) video analytics that help improve passenger experience by reducing waiting time at passenger touchpoints.

Realising that queue management at various touchpoints of the airport such as entry, check-in, security, immigration, and reducing passenger wait time is key to enhanced passenger experience and safety, the GHIAL has collaborated with technology partner AllGoVision Technologies, in this implementation, a press release issued by GHIAL said.

The smart queue management solution uses advanced camera-based Video Analytics which helps the GMR Hyderabad International Airport staff to constantly monitor various key parameters such as peak passenger waiting time and take corrective actions as needed which are very essential for the safety of both passengers and airport staff in these pandemic times.

The advanced video analytics platform analyses the video feed from various cameras and uses Deep Learning based Artificial Intelligence (AI) models to accurately estimate passenger statistics over time. In addition to Queue Management analytics, GHIAL is also using the technology for enhanced security such as camera tampering, loitering, parking violation, object classification, wrong-way detection, and left object detection.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, said, "GHIAL has adopted a slew of safety measures to ensure our passengers feel safe when they transit through the airport. With this smart queue management technology, security and safety takes the airport experience one notch higher and creates passenger confidence while ensuring seamless operations."

K Srinivasan, the CEO, AllGoVision, said, "Leveraging the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technology, our detailed Queue Management solution aids in providing accurate business intelligence for managing people at Airport entrance, service counters, security booths, and immigration counters."

GHIAL is a joint venture company promoted by the GMR Group (63 per cent) in partnership with the Airports Authority of India (13 per cent), the government of Telangana (13 per cent) and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (11 per cent), read the release.

The Company was incorporated to design, finance, build, operate and maintain a world-class Greenfield airport at Shamshabad, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad airport was commissioned in a record time of 31 months in March 2008, with an initial capacity of 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and 1,50,000 MT of cargo handling capacity per annum. The Project has the flexibility to increase capacity to accommodate over 40 MPPA and shall be developed in a phased manner. (ANI)

